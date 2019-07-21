Narcotics worth Rs 35 lakh seized in Shamli district

Narcotics worth Rs 35 lakhs were seized from a truck in neighbouring Shamli district and two men were arrested, police said Sunday.

During interception, 500 kg toda (weed husk) was seized from the vehicle in Jhinjhana area on Saturday, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the substance was being smuggled from Rajasthan's Udaipur to Uttar Pradesh and was supplied to the dhabas here, Kairana Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

UP Police has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team for its good work, he added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against five accused including Akram, head of Baseda village in Muzaffarnagar district who is absconding, the CO said.

Two accused -- Shaukeen and Shamoon-- have been arrested while the hunt for the other three is on, Tiwari said.