AAP, JD(S), 3 others not invited for Bharat Jodo Yatra

AAP, JD(S), BJD, BRS, Akali Dal not on Congress's invite list for Bharat Jodo Yatra's final event in Srinagar

Veteran leader Sharad Yadav has also been invited, sources said

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 19:23 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Fatehgarh Sahib. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to presidents of 21 like-minded Opposition parties inviting them to the concluding ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 to "strengthen" the message of unity but omitted AAP, JD(S), BJD, BRS and Akali Dal.

The parties which were invited were Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, CPI(M), CPI, JD(U), Shiv Sena (Thackeray), NCP, JMM, RJD, PDP, National Conference, TDP, BSP, RLSP, HAM, MDMK, VCK, Muslim League, Kerala Congress and RSP. Veteran leader Sharad Yadav has also been invited, sources said.

Fact-check: Viral photograph of Rahul Gandhi drinking alcohol during Bharat Jodo Yatra is morphed

In his letter, Kharge said, "Congress has invited the participation of every like-minded Indian to the yatra and MPs of several parties have already walked with Rahul Gandhi."

"The direct conversation with people has been a major achievement of the yatra," he said.

"I now invite you to personally join the concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Srinagar on January 30 at noon. The function is dedicated to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, who lost his life on this day in his tireless struggle against the ideology of hatred and violence," Kharge said in his letter on Tuesday.

The invite to senior Opposition leaders is seen as an attempt by the Congress to initiate the ground for future political discussions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

