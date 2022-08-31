AAP MLAs must take lie detector test: BJP

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie detector test: BJP

Since they have claimed that the BJP has offered them money up to Rs 20 crore, it is a matter of forensic investigation, said Manoj Tiwari

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 15:35 ist
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari with party MPs Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The claims by AAP MLAs that they have been approached by the BJP and offered up to Rs 20 crore to switch sides is a matter of forensic investigation and they should undergo a lie detector test, the BJP said on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Hans Raj Hans and Parvesh Verma alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is doing a "drama" of being an "anti-corruption" party and the investigation will "expose" them.

"Since they have claimed that the BJP has offered them money up to Rs 20 crore, it is a matter of forensic investigation. Why they are not revealing names of those who called them? Why no legal action has been taken against those making poaching attempts?," Tiwari said.

Also Read | Kejriwal calls on Gujarat CM to take 'strict' action for attack on AAP leader

The former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president claimed that AAP leaders have been constantly changing their statements on the excise policy issue.

Verma called for a "lie detector test" for the AAP MLAs so the investigation can "expose their drama of being anti-corruption".

The comments by the saffron party MPs came a day after seven BJP MPs in Delhi wrote to Lt Governor V K Saxena seeking an inquiry into the allegations of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore to switch sides.

Labelling the allegation by Kejriwal and Sisodia as also by other AAP leaders as "malicious, false and misleading", the BJP Lok Sabha MPs alleged it was an "attempt to divert attention from the liquor scam of the Delhi government".

The Delhi deputy chief minister has been named as an accused by the CBI in its FIR registered in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

