'Agencies working as extended wings of ruling dispensation': Oppn parties write to PM condemning Sisodia's arrest

In a joint letter to the Prime Minister, nine Opposition parties, including BRS, AAP, SP and RJD, flagged the increasing use of central agencies against Opposition leaders, condemning Sisodia's arrest and questioning the timing of raids.

"...central agencies have often sparked suspicion that they were working as extended wings of the ruling dispensation at the Centre. In many such cases, the timings of the cases lodged or arrests made have coincided with elections making it abundantly clear that they were politically motivated," the letter signed by leaders like KCR, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray among others said. It also condemned the arrest of Manish Sisodia "without a shred of evidence" calling it a "political witch hunt".

In a strong statement, the parties issued the letter on Sunday flagging "the blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition" which makes India seem like a country that is "transitioning from being a democracy to an autocracy".

The parties also said that raids by central agencies ED and CBI are targeted at Opposition leaders and interestingly, these cases get dropped once these leaders join the BJP.

"Out of the total number of key politicians booked, arrested, raided or interrogated by the investigation agencies under your administration since 2014, the maximum belongs to the opposition. Interestingly, investigation agencies go slow on cases against Opposition politicians who join the BJP," they said.

"The manner in which prominent members of the opposition have been targeted lends credence to the allegation that your government is using investigating agencies to target or eliminate the opposition," it said.

The letter was signed by K. Chandrashekar Rao (BRS), Farooq Abdullah (JKNC), Mamata Banerjee (AITC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT), Bhagwant Mann (AAP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD).