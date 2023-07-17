Ajit group meets Sharad Pawar again, requests him to keep NCP 'united'

In a desperate bid to keep the 25-year-old NCP and its identity intact, the large rebel group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday in what was the third uncle-nephew meeting in four days.

On the other hand, the absence of many of the MLAs of both factions in the Vidhan Bhavan complex - on the opening day of Monsoon Session - kept the ambiguity around the actual number of legislators supporting the warring groups.

After the Monday meeting, Praful Patel said, “We met our deity, Saheb again…yesterday Ajit Dada, myself, Tatkare, the new ministers and Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal met him…since the MLAs have reached Mumbai today on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, they met him today…we all sought his blessings.”

Asked about the outcome of the back to back meetings, Patel said: “Just like yesterday, we urged him to keep the party united… Pawar Saheb listened to them and heard their appeal.”

State Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said: “After all, we are still in the same party…Pawar Saheb is our leader.”

On Friday night, Ajit Pawar drove to Silver Oak, the bungalow of Pawar, to inquire about the health of his aunt Pratibha Pawar, who had undergone a surgery.

On Sunday and Monday, Ajit Pawar, accompanied by NCP National Working President Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit President Sunil Tatkare, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad, met Pawar as the hectic developments raised eyebrows.

The meeting comes on the eve of the Opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru, which Pawar would be attending with his daughter and NCP National Working President Supriya Sule on Tuesday.

The development should be seen in light of the disqualification notices issued against each side.

State NCP President Jayant Patil, who owes allegiance to Pawar, had issued disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar and eight ministers - Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil, who is also the Chief Whip.

On the other hand, Tatkare had issued a disqualification plea against Patil and Jitendra Awhad, who is the Chief Whip.