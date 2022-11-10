Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple to contest Mainpuri bypoll

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav to contest Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls

Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri parliamentary seat was left vacant after Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 13:19 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for the Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5.

"The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll," Samajwadi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

