Amit Shah defers visit to Bengal amid farmers' protest at Delhi's borders

Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his visit to West Bengal amid farmers' protest at Delhi's borders.

Sources did not give the reason for the deferment of his trip during which he was to address two rallies on Saturday and Sunday, but it comes as farmers have intensified their protests against three farm laws amid incidents of clashes with "locals" at some places.

Shah was to attend several programmes as the BJP steps up its campaign in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May.