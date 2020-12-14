Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands

Anna Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands

The anti-graft activist had sat on a fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in February 2019

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 14 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 19:19 ist

Social activist Anna Hazare on Monday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar warning "resumption of a hunger strike" against the Centre's "failure" to fulfil his demands including the implementation of the recommendations made by M S Swaminathan Commission.

Hazare's other demand include granting autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The anti-graft activist had sat on a fast in his Ralegaon Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in February 2019.

He called off the fast on February 5, 2019, after receiving a written assurance from then Union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh that the Centre would form a high- powered committee to discuss the suggestions made by the Swaminathan Commission and other agriculture-related demands.

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

In his letter to Tomar, copies of which were shared with reporters, Hazare has enclosed the letter of Radha Mohan Singh assuring that the high-powered committee will prepare its report and submit it by October 30, 2019.

"The Centre had assured that it would take appropriate action on the demands on the basis of the committee's report. Since nothing has been done till date to that effect, I am thinking to resume the hunger strike which was called off on February 5, 2019," Hazare wrote in his letter to Tomar.

The octogenarian said the Centre would be soon apprised of the date and venue of the fast.

Hazare observed a fast on December 8 in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations demanding a repeal of the Centre's three agri laws.

He had warned of an agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Singh Tomar
Anna Hazare
Farm Bills
farmers

What's Brewing

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

This ring can flag Covid-19 even if symptoms are subtle

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 