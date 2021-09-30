'Those in power hurt': Cong on Amarinder-Shah meet

'Arrogance of those in power hurt': Congress on Amarinder Singh-Amit Shah meeting

Congress had picked Charanjit Singh Channi, a member of the SC community, as the CM of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned from the post

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 10:49 ist
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (left) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI file photos

Soon after former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress hit out at the BJP leader, alleging his residence has become the "new centre of anti-Dalit politics".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the arrogance of those sitting in power has been hurt ever since a Dalit has been made the chief minister of Punjab.

Read | Punjab crisis: Amarinder-Shah meet fuels speculation

"The arrogance of the those sitting in power has been hurt. Because if a Dalit is made the chief minister, they ask who is taking the decisions in the Congress," he asked.

His remark came after Kapil Sibal, a leader of the G-23 dissident group, said there is no elected president in the party and wondered who was making the decisions.

"The centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence," Surjewala alleged, though he did not mention the Shah-Amarinder Singh meeting.

"Amit Shah ji and Modi ji are burning in the fire of vengeance from Punjab. They want to take revenge on Punjab as they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist friends with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "NoFarmersNoFood".

Read | Sidhu couldn't stand a Dalit was made Punjab CM: AAP

The Congress had hand-picked Charanjit Singh Channi, a member of the scheduled caste community, as the chief minister of Punjab after Amarinder Singh resigned from the post alleging that he has been humiliated following an open revolt by the faction led by Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After meeting Shah, Amarinder Singh said he discussed the prolonged farmers stir with him.

However, the politically significant meeting raised speculation over Singh's future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that he may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Amit Shah
Amarinder Singh
BJP
Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 