Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns from Congress, set to join BJP

The four-time MLA said he will join the saffron party on June 21

PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 18 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 12:30 ist
In a jolt to the opposition Congress in Assam, Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi on Friday resigned from the party and the assembly, announcing that he will join the BJP soon.

The tea community leader tendered his resignation to Speaker Biswajit Daimary at his assembly office here.

Kurmi told reporters that he has tendered his resignation to AICC President Sonia Gandhi.

The four-time MLA said he will join the saffron party on June 21.

The Congress, meanwhile, expelled Kurmi from the party for "his anti-party activities".

Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora said in a statement that the decision was approved by the All India Congress Committee.

Bora also constituted a three-member team, led by former MLA Rana Goswami, to visit Mariani assembly constituency and take stock of the political situation there.

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain and Manoj Dhanowar are other members of the team.

Kurmi, a prominent member of the tea tribe community, is the son of former Congress minister late Rupam Kurmi, and has been elected from Mariani constituency since 2006.

