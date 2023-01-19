Attacks on Cong rally in Tripura, AICC's Ajay Kumar among injured

Hours after the announcement of the Tripura assembly poll schedule, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that 15 party workers and functionaries, including AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured after a group of "BJP-backed goons" allegedly attacked them at a bike rally at four locations in Majlishpur constituency.

The police, however, said the Congress rally was attacked by some unknown people in West Tripura district, and "10 party workers were injured".

The elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly will be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

The Congress claimed that "15 leaders and workers were injured after BJP goons attacked them at a bike rally, and they were admitted to GB Pant Hospital here".

“A Congress bike rally came under attack by a group of unknown people at four places under the Ranir Bazar police station limits. Ten workers were injured and of them, two were admitted to GB Pant Hospital," Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said.

The situation is "under control" with para-military forces maintaining strict vigil in the trouble-torn areas, he said, adding that "no FIR has been lodged with the police yet".

“The BJP-backed goons attacked our rally at four locations in presence of CRPF jawans. The police did not act against the culprits," Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said at a press conference here.

He appealed to the Election Commission to take note of the violence on Congress workers and said the party will lodge an FIR in the incident.

Voicing concern over the violence on the day of the announcement of the election schedule, Roy Barman also urged Congress and CPI(M) workers to organise political activities jointly to resist such attacks in future.

The Congress and the CPI(M) had already announced that they would contest the assembly elections jointly to defeat the BJP in the northeastern state.