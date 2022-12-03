Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 11th day in Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Agar Malwa district of MP on its 11th day in state

The party's Yatra has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore and Ujjain districts in MP

PTI
PTI, Agar Malwa,
  • Dec 03 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 15:40 ist
Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on the 11th day of its passage through the state on Saturday. After a night halt, the foot march began from the bus stop in Mahudiya village in Agar Malwa around 6 am. This is the 87th day of the yatra since it started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. Noted music composer of southern India T M Krishna will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi tears into BJP, RSS

The yatra took a halt at Amla village in the district around 10 am. Following the afternoon break, it will resume at 3.30 pm from Jain Mandir, Susner town and reach Mangeshpur Chowraha in Agar Malwa. The yatra participants will make an overnight stay at Lala Khedi village, they said. As per the schedule announced earlier by the Congress, the foot march will cover a distance of 380 kms in Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4.

The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore and Ujjain districts in the state and is currently moving through Agar Malwa, where it reached on Friday. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Madhya Pradesh

