Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

The Congress and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 01 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:27 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with deceased student Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula. Credit: Twitter / @INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

Radhika Vemula walked with Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

"Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.

The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning

Rohith Vemula
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics
Dalits

