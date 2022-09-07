'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will rejuvenate Cong: Sonia Gandhi

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi

'This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy—the Indian National Congress,' said Sonia Gandhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, Kanyakumari,
  • Sep 07 2022, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 19:46 ist
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the "landmark" 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will help in "rejuvenating" the party

In a message at the launch of the 3,570 km yatra, she said she regrets that she cannot be present in person on the "momentous evening". Sonia, whose message was read by Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik, is abroad for a medical check-up.

Also Read | With 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Congress aims to build strong ground level coordination groups ahead of 2024 polls

"This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy—the Indian National Congress. I am confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated," she said.

"It is also a transformational moment in Indian politics," she said, congratulating the around 120 party leaders and workers walking the whole stretch. She said there will be hundreds and thousands of others who will join the yatra in different states.

"Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the Yatra Live as it progresses," she said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonia Gandhi
India News
Congress
Indian Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study

Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

 