'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the "landmark" 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will help in "rejuvenating" the party

In a message at the launch of the 3,570 km yatra, she said she regrets that she cannot be present in person on the "momentous evening". Sonia, whose message was read by Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik, is abroad for a medical check-up.

"This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy—the Indian National Congress. I am confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated," she said.

"It is also a transformational moment in Indian politics," she said, congratulating the around 120 party leaders and workers walking the whole stretch. She said there will be hundreds and thousands of others who will join the yatra in different states.

"Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the Yatra Live as it progresses," she said.