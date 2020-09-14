BJD to back NDA candidate in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: Naveen Patnaik

BJD to back NDA in RS deputy chairman election: Patnaik

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election likely to be held on Monday.

Patnaik made the announcement after his JD(U) and Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar called him up in the morning, a CMO release said.

Singh, a JD(U) MP, had filed his nomination for the post on Wednesday.

Nine of the 10 Rajya Sabha members from the state are of the BJD.

