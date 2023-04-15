Pulawama remark fallout: BJP slams ex-J&K Guv

BJP cites Satyapal Malik's past comments to slam him after remarks on Pulwama security lapse

In a recent interview, Malik alleged that Modi is 'ill-informed' about the region

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 21:46 ist
Satya Pal Malik. Credit: PTI file photo

With the Opposition seizing on Satyapal Malik's comments to attack the government, the ruling BJP cited his past remarks, including the one that mocked Rahul Gandhi as a "political juvenile", and slammed him as the "disgraced governor of Jammu and Kashmir".

BJP's I-T department head Amit Malviya tweeted an old remark of Malik, who has become a strong critic of the government in recent years, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "best PM" for Jammu and Kashmir, to hit out at his "U-turn". 

In a recent interview, Malik alleged that Modi is "ill-informed" about the region.

"And before Congress minions get all excited about Satyapal Malik, their new found knight in the shinning armour, here is what he had to say about Rahul Gandhi. So, sit down," Malviya tweeted, sharing a video of Malik. 

Besides calling Rahul Gandhi a "political juvenile", he is heard saying in the video that people will "beat him with shoes" during elections if they are told he (Gandhi) supports Article 370, which was nullified by the Modi government.

Sharing a clip of the recent interview, in which Malik withdrew a controversial comment he claimed Home Minister Amit Shah had made, Malviya said Malik admitted to "lying and making up baseless stories on what Home Minister Amit Shah had said about Prime Minister Modi".

"No one took him seriously even when he made these allegations back then. But it raises serious questions on his credibility," he added.

Sharing another video, Malviya said, "Satyapal Malik, the disgraced Governor of J&K, tying himself in knots here."

The Congress on Saturday demanded answers from the Centre on the outcome of the probe into the 2019 Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. It asked why the CRPF personnel were denied aircraft and made to commute via road despite a threat.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led Union government of "minimum governance and maximum silence" and asked it to comment on the claims Malik made on the incident.

India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Satyapal Malik
Pulwama
Amit Malviya

