India Political Updates: Rahul says Modi driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror and it's crashing

In a fresh series of attacks, Rahul Gandhi has targeted Narendra Modi-led government for the horrific train tragedy that took place in Odisha's Balasore. The united opposition meet has been further extended to June 12. Track the latest political updates only with DH.
Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' in Gorakhpur temple
'He is driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP saying they never talk about the future, and always blame somebody else in the past for their failures.
BBMP elections in limbo as Congress MLAs oppose BJP's ward carving
With a majority of Congress MLAs expressing dissatisfaction with the way the previous BJP government divided the BBMP limits into 243 wards, the long-delayed civic body elections are likely to be prolonged until a decision is made by the Supreme Court
Opposition parties' June 12 meet in Patna postponed
A meeting of opposition parties, which was scheduled to be held in Patna on June 12, has been postponed, sources said on Sunday.
With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other key opposition figures unavailable for the meeting, there is a view to hold the deliberations at a later date so that they could also participate, giving the event due prominence.
Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were also finding it difficult to attend the meeting on June 12 due to prior commitments.
