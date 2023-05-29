Indian Political Updates: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, DKS gets Bengaluru City Development in Karnataka Cabinet
Indian Political Updates: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, DKS gets Bengaluru City Development in Karnataka Cabinet
updated: May 29 2023, 09:13 ist
09:13
UP Oppn slams Centre over police action on wrestlers
The Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee have slammed the Centre over the detention of protesting wrestlers by the Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar dharna site.
Akhilesh Yadav, the SP chief said, "The incident makes it clear that all the BJP's slogans on women's safety and dignity were hollow and were only to grab women's votes."
09:08
Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, DKS gets Bengaluru City Development in Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka Cabinet allocation: Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, Shivakumar gets Bengaluru City Development; Home Ministry to G Parameshwara
PM Modi meets CMs of BJP-ruled states; 2024 LS polls discussed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy CMs of the BJP-ruled states in the national capital during which several issues, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were discussed.
The meeting was held in the BJP headquarters, after the inauguration of the new Parliament building. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with several senior party leaders were present at the meeting.
06:26
Oppn meeting in Patna may take place on June 12
The much-awaited meeting of parties opposed to the BJP may be held here on June 12, according to hints that have emanated from a meeting of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) here on Sunday.
While no significant office bearer confirmed or denied the same, many present at the meeting said on condition of anonymity that the disclosure was made by the chief minister himself.
06:24
Cong slams Centre for 'breakdown' of law and order in Manipur
Congress on Sunday slammed theBJPgovernment at Centre for "complete breakdown" of law and order in Manipur saying that a horrific tragedy is unfolding while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obsessed with self coronation as not a single appeal of peace has been issued by him. Congress further said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur issue on Tuesday. (IANS)
Siddaramaiah keeps Finance, DKS gets Bengaluru City Development in Karnataka Cabinet
