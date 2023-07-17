BJP creates uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, stages walkout over law and order, crime situation in state

The opposition BJP on Monday created uproar and staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly over the law and order and crime situation in the state. The house was adjourned for 15 minutes during the day.

During the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore wanted to ask a supplementary question related to the beneficiaries of the food security scheme of MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal but Speaker CP Joshi did not allow him to continue, saying it was 'irrelevant'.

Rathore objected to the Speaker's move, leading to an uproar by the opposition party. Joshi warned them, saying that they cannot dictate the Speaker after which the BJP MLAs stormed to the Well and some time later walked out of the House.

Earlier, during Zero Hour, LoP Rathore and deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia highlighted the current law and order situation in the state and sought the Congress-led state government's response on other incidents, including the recent gang-rape of a minor in Jodhpur.

In case of no response, the BJP MLAs disrupted the House again.

During the discussion on the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences Bill, 2023, the members of the opposition again created an uproar over a comment of Independent MLA from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha on the Jodhpur gang-rape case.

Chairman JP Chandelia said the remarks on which the BJP members have objections would be expunged from the proceedings but the uproar continued following which the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.