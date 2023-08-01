BJP disrupts Jharkhand assembly over law and order situation

BJP disrupts Jharkhand assembly over law and order

Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said the state had sent its drought report to the Centre twice, but no money was received.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the first day of the Monsoon session of the State Assembly, in Ranchi, Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes during the Question Hour after opposition BJP legislators raised the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state. Unruly scenes were also witnessed during Zero Hour.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, saffron party members trooped into the well demanding a debate on the deteriorating law and order situation and raised slogans demanding resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said the state had sent its drought report to the Centre twice, but no money was received.

The Jharkhand government had also placed a demand for a financial package of Rs 9,682 crore to the Centre for drought-hit blocks. However, the state has not yet received any drought package till date from the Centre, officials said.

As the din continued, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato adjourned the House till 12.30 pm while BJP legislators including CP Singh demanded a discussion on law and order situation.

