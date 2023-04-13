BJP fields Atwal for Jalandhar LS byboll

BJP fields Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

In a release, the BJP named Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the assembly bypoll to Jharsuguda seat in Odisha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 05:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 05:18 ist

The BJP on Wednesday named Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, who quit Akali Dal to join the party recently, as its candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll to Jalandhar seat in Punjab.

Read | Karnataka polls: Six more BJP MLAs denied tickets in second list

In a release, the BJP named Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the assembly bypoll to Jharsuguda seat in Odisha.

The bypolls are due on April 20 and have been necessitated due to the death of sitting lawmakers.

Atwal, a former MLA, is the son of Charanjit Singh Atwal, who was the deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bypolls
Odisha
Punjab
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

LIGO welcome boost for Indian Science

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Hippo from Pablo Escobar's estate killed in crash

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

 