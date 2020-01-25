BJP president Nadda meets veteran leaders Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

BJP president Nadda meets veteran leaders

  Jan 25 2020
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 15:34pm ist
BJP president J P Nadda met veteran party leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday as a courtesy call and said their blessings will help him strengthen the party. 

Nadda was elected BJP president on Monday and he called upon the two leaders, both of whom are his predecessors in the job, at their residences. 

"Received blessings of respected Advani ji after meeting him. Advani ji is a source of inspiration for us party workers. I will work relentlessly to further strengthen the BJP with your blessings," Nadda tweeted. 

