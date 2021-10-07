BJP's candidates list for bypolls to LS, Assembly seats

BJP released list of candidates for bypolls to Lok Sabha, Assembly seats

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 09:11 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its list of candidates for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats in UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 16 Assembly seats of various states scheduld to be held on October 30. 

The saffron party has fielded Shivaraj Sajjanar for Hangal Assembly bypolls in Karnataka and Brigadier Khushal Thakur for Mandi Lok Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. 

Here's the full list of BJP candidates for bypolls:

More to follow...

