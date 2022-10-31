BJP suspends 5 rebel leaders in Himachal ahead of polls

BJP suspends 5 rebel leaders in Himachal Pradesh, state vice president among them

All these leaders are contesting the polls as Independents from their respective constituencies after the BJP denied ticket to them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Shimla,
  • Oct 31 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 21:50 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Days ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Monday suspended five of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for contesting the election as Independents.

Those suspended include former MLAs -- Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), K L Thakur (Nalagarh) -- and the BJP's Himachal unit vice-president Kripal Parmar.

All these leaders are contesting the polls as Independents from their respective constituencies after the BJP denied ticket to them.

Parmar is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur constituency.

"BJP's state unit president Suresh Kashyap has suspended the workers from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting the elections as Independents against the party's official candidate," the statement reads.

With more than a dozen BJP leaders contesting as Independents, the party is in a tough spot ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 12.

