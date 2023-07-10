BRS to oppose UCC in Parliament, says KCR

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has on Monday stated his party BRS's opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code, calling it “a malicious attempt” by the Narendra Modi government at the centre "to derive political benefits."

The BRS supremo said that the “BJP led union government, which ignored development and created enmity between communities, is now conspiring to divide people of the country in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill.”

The statement from CMO came after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive members led by president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and accompanied by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, met KCR asking him to oppose the UCC.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, home minister Mahmood Ali, and industries minister KT Rama Rao were also present in the meeting at Pragati Bhavan.

KCR told the delegation that BRS “has been opposing the union government’s decisions detrimental to the unity of people.”

“Our country is blessed with multiple cultures, traditions, castes and religions and stands as a role model for “unity in diversity” to the world. In order to safeguard such diversity, BRS is vehemently rejecting the (UCC) bill,” said KCR.

The CM added that the UCC proposal has “left the tribals, with their unique culture, various castes and religious sects including the Hindus of the country confused and worried.”

''It is clear that the imposition of UCC is a malicious attempt by the Union government. The BJP has been ignoring development of the country and people’s welfare for the last nine years. It has plotted to instigate people by promoting divisive politics, inciting clashes between communities to derive political benefits through the UCC bill. It is the main reason we are opposing the bill which is being introduced by the BJP led government soon,” stated the CM.

CM KCR said that BRS will “not only oppose the UCC bill in the ensuing Parliament session but will fight on the bill by uniting all like- minded political parties.”

KCR directed the BRS parliamentary party leaders Keshava Rao and Nama Nageshwar Rao to prepare an action plan in this regard in both the houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the All India Personal Law Board Executive thanked CM KCR for opposing the UCC bill and supporting “their endeavour to safeguard the ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and protect the customs of all sections of people irrespective of religion and regions."