Centre’s wrong policies responsible for deteriorating situation in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Regional PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged that wrong policies adopted in Jammu and Kashmir by New Delhi post August 5, 2019 were directly responsible for the fast deteriorating situation in the Valley.

“The situation is worsening day by day and the BJP government is responsible for it. Its wrong decisions taken since August 5, 2019, (abrogation of Article 370) and before that as well, are directly responsible for the fast worsening situation in Kashmir,” she told reporters outside the residence of school principal Supinder Kour, who was killed by militants in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief visited Kour's family to express her condolences and sympathies. “It is very painful to see two little kids of slain Kour. What was their fault? Our Sikh brethren has been with us, supported us, all these years in our tough times. They have also been attacked which is highly condemnable” Mufti said.

She also denounced the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening stating that “it’s an irony that it was stated by the government the slain youth was trying to attack forces.”

