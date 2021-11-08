Channi, Sidhu meet amid tension in Punjab Congress

Channi, Sidhu meet amid tension in Punjab Congress

Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh, who is considered close to Sidhu, was also present at the meeting, sources said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 08 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 19:58 ist

AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu, amid unease between the two leaders over government appointments.

The meeting was held just a few hours after Sidhu called a press conference and questioned his party's government in the state over the status of the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident.

Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh, who is considered close to Sidhu, was also present at the meeting, sources said.

During the meeting, Sidhu is learnt to have raised the issue of appointments of state Advocate General A P S Deol and officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

Last week, Sidhu had said that he had withdrawn his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief but had also put a precondition that he would resume the charge the day a new advocate general is appointed in place of Deol and a panel for the appointment of a new director-general of police comes from the UPSC.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Congress
Charanjit Singh Channi
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

NASA mission to study storms, impacts on climate models

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 