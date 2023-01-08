Chhattisgarh government does not instill fear in people, says Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that he is more concerned about what kind of government will Congress lead rather than winning future elections, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday put the party-led Chhattisgarh government on notice, saying he will visit the state soon after the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra to have a first-hand experience and correct it's course if needed following reports of targeting activists.

He also said he will not rush into giving a commitment to Congress providing Minimum Support Price as calculated by the MS Swaminathan Commission, as he is a "serious person" who does not make "off-the-cuff remarks" without a proper discussion in the party.

Rahul also refused to name Congress' Haryana Chief Minister face, saying such questions are meant as distractions and he anticipates questions on who will be the Prime Ministerial face as well as on Opposition, which are also aimed at turning away attention from fundamental issues raised by the yatra.

Responding to a question about reports on the Chhattisgarh government disconnecting power to well-known activist Soni Sori's house and killing another activist in an encounter, Rahul said the Congress-led Bhupesh Baghel government doesn't follow a policy of inflicting fear on people.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress is not spreading hatred or dividing people on caste or religious lines in the country.

"You say there is an atmosphere of fear there. I will check that and if needed I will talk about it. If I feel there is something wrong there, I will make my opinion very clear. Chhattisgarh government, as a policy, does not instill fear in people. There are issues like land acquisition. There is tension. After the yatra, I will personally visit the state. I will personally see to it that the issue is cleared," he said.

Asked about his assessment of Congress’ prospects in Haryana, he said there is a “tremendous” response for the party in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Congress will come to power in Haryana and other states but that is not important for him, he said adding, “my interest is what kind of government will be that. When Congress comes to power, will it respect farmers, will it listen to people. My interest is in that. What will it do is my interest,” he said.

On MSP for farmers, he said there was no point in him promising something without discussing in the party about its financial and other implications. “These things are discussed in our manifesto committees and if it guarantees it, then it will be there like we have NYAY and loan waiver,” he said.

He said he accepted that farmers are facing issues following fuel price hikes and not receiving insurance money following crop failure due to natural disasters among others. He reminded that the Congress governments had in the past waived off loans to farmers.

“I can give you a guarantee right now. We will protect the farmers. MSP is necessary but we will have to discuss it in the party. I cannot talk about it flippantly in a press conference. I am a serious person and if I say, I say it with credibility,” he said.

He said questions like who will be Congress’ Chief Minister’s face or what action is being taken on cross-voting during Rajya Sabha elections are diversions.

To a question about criticism of him wearing a T-shirt during winter, Rahul said in a lighter vein that the continuous discussion about this got him a scolding from his mother.

“Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I have killed it. Rahul Gandhi is not in my mind. It is in your mind. Rahul Gandhi is in BJP’s mind. I am not at all bothered about my image. Whatever image you want to keep – good or bad – you can have it and I am not at all bothered. I want to do my work,” he said.