Cong says congratulates defence minister for not awarding submarine deal to Adani group

The Congress on Wednesday said it congratulates Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "for not buckling under the pressure" and rejecting Adani Defence's bid to build six conventional submarines under a Rs 45,000-crore project and for keeping "the nation first and not friends".

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry shortlisted two Indian shipyards and five foreign defence majors for the mega project, but Adani Defence, a strong contender, failed to make the cut, official sources said.

The Congress had been alleging that the government was "favouring" Adani group in the deal.

Lauding the Congress effort in flagging issues and raising questions on Adani Defence's bid, party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said Wednesday the non-awarding of the contract to Adani Defence is the "outcome of the valid questions and red-flag raised" by the Congress.

"The Indian National Congress congratulates Rajnath Singh for not buckling under the pressure of the Prime Minister's Office and not awarding the contract to Adani Defence Joint Venture," he told reporters.

"We congratulate Rajnath Singh for keeping the nation's interest first and not friends," he added.

"The Congress congratulates Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not awarding the contract for 75-I of six submarines worth Rs 45,000 crore to Adani Defence Joint Venture after the Congress raised specific, red-flagged specific objection regarding how the PMO or the higher powers in the government are adamant that the Indian Navy's decision of not considering Adani Defence Joint Venture have to be sidelined, they have to be bulldozed and Adani Defence have to be accommodated," he said.