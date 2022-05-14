Cong likely to raise minority representation in party

Congress likely to raise representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in party to 50%

K Raju said a panel is likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president

PTI
PTI, Udaipur (Rajasthan),
  • May 14 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 17:10 ist
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leaders. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress is likely to bring in a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation.

A decision on this has been taken by the panel on social justice and empowerment formed by party chief Sonia Gandhi to lead discussions on this issue at the Congress' three-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' here, party leader K Raju said.

Also Read | ‘50 below 50’: Cong's likely formula for more youth representation in party

He added that it is likely to be recommended for approval of the Congress Working Committee.

Raju said the panel is also likely to propose establishing a social justice advisory council to the Congress president.

This advisory council will look at issues and give recommendation to the president, he said.

