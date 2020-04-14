Congress never gave Ambedkar respect, Modi govt fulfilled his vision: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday accused the Congress of never giving B R Ambedkar the respect due to the dalit icon but said the Modi government has "fulfilled" his vision and followed the path he showed.

Paying tributes to the architect of India's Constitution, on his 129th birth anniversary, Nadda contrasted BJP's respect for him with the alleged indifference of the Congress.

Despite severe opposition, Ambedkar never compromised with his values and raised issues of social inequality and discrimination, Nadda said, noting that he resigned as law minister while fighting for the rights of women.

"It is unfortunate that during the lifetime of Babasaheb when the Congress was in power, it never gave him the respect due to him. What is also unfortunate that he was given the Bharat Ratna four decades after his death," Nadda said in a message to BJP workers. He also asked party workers to follow his ideals.

Ambedkar, a crusader for dalit rights and social equality, was given India's highest civilian award in 1990 during the V P Singh-led National Front government, which was supported by the BJP.

Nadda noted that the Modi government has elevated five places, including where Ambedkar was born and died, as 'panch tirth' (five pilgrimages), asserting he was and will remain an ideal for the BJP in its efforts to empower the backward sections of society.

He asked BJP workers to help the poor in this time of a pandemic, saying this will be the best tribute to Ambedkar.

What Ambedkar had envisioned has been fulfilled by the Modi government which, Nadda added, has followed the path shown by him to work for the welfare of all sections of society.