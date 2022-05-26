Congress Task Force 2024 to consult Rahul Gandhi

The Task Force 2024 was set up to look after the 2024 election strategy and monitor the implementation of the Udaipur Declaration

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 17:24 ist
The members want more “clarity” on how they go about the work. Credit: IANS Photo

The task force set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will soon meet Rahul Gandhi to “know his mind” about the work they should do, soon after he returns from his visit to the United Kingdom.

Sources said the Task Force 2024, which was set up to look after the 2024 election strategy and monitor the implementation of the Udaipur Declaration, already met on Tuesday within hours of Sonia announcing its members.

The members want more “clarity” on how they go about the work, sources said, adding they would be interacting with Sonia, too. They would also meet Rahul to understand his mind on the task this particular group should undertake.

The Task Force has P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Surjewala and Kanugolu. Kanugolu’s induction is significant as it comes a month after election strategist Prashant Kishor refused to join the party and be part of an Empowered Action Group as the negotiations collapsed for his entry.

Each Task Force member will be assigned "specific tasks" related to organisation, communications and media, outreach, finance and election management. They will have designated teams which will be announced soon.

According to an official statement, the Task Force 2024 will not only look after the election strategy for Lok Sabha elections as well as upcoming Assembly polls but also act as a monitoring group to follow up on the Udaipur Declaration and the reports of the six groups that discussed issues at the conclave that ended on May 15. 

Such a mechanism was not set up in earlier Chintan Shivirs leading to non-implementation of measures suggested by such conclaves.

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi
Indian Politics
India News

