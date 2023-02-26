Congress workers have courage to fight BJP: Priyanka Gandhi at party plenary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress.

She also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

Read | 'Sonia hasn't retired,' Congress spokesperson clarifies

"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress here.

She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party.

"We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country," Gandhi said.

She said the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the 'mandala' level.