Congress workers have courage to fight BJP: Priyanka Gandhi at party plenary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress.
She also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.
Read | 'Sonia hasn't retired,' Congress spokesperson clarifies
"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress here.
She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party.
"We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country," Gandhi said.
She said the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the 'mandala' level.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
Kolkata: City of Joyful eating
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon
Strides of pride
And Tintin lives on
DH Toon | A fine host
French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale
The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women