Delhi BJP accused AAP govt of 'carelessness', demands probe in Yamuna flood

Delhi floods: BJP slams AAP govt's 'carelessness'

The AAP leaders had earlier accused the BJP of conspiring to flood Delhi by discharging huge quantity of water in Yamuna from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage.

  Jul 16 2023, 16:59 ist
  updated: Jul 16 2023, 19:20 ist
Commuters move through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river, at ITO, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into whether any desilting of Yamuna river and drains in the city was done by the AAP government, and if yes, how much money was spent on it.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged no desilting of Yamuna and drains was carried out by the Kejriwal government and the flood in Delhi was caused because of this failure.

Read | Delhi Floods: People risk their lives to save animals

"We demand a judicial probe into if any desilting of Yamuna and the drains was conducted by Kejriwal government and if yes, how much money was spent on it," Sachdeva said.

Alleging "corruption and carelessness" of AAP government as the reason behind the flood, Sachdeva said meeting of an apex committee on flood control, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has not been held in the last two years.

The co-convener of BJP's legal cell, Bansuri Swaraj, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in Delhi of trying to cover their "inaction" in handling the flood situation with "lies."

The AAP leaders had earlier accused the BJP of conspiring to flood Delhi by discharging huge quantity of water in Yamuna from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage.

