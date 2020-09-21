Delhi Congress leaders stage protest against Farm Bills; detained

Delhi Cong leaders protest against Farm Bills; detained

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 14:09 ist
Congress workers protest over farm bills, in New Delhi, September 21. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Congress leaders and workers marching towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new Farm Bills were detained by police.

Amid vociferous protest by opposition parties, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday.

The protesters led by Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped and detained by the police on R P Road, the party said.

The police took the protesters to the Mandir Marg police station here, said Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam.

Farm Bills
Congress
Delhi
Rajya Sabha
Monsoon Session

