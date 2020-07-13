Delhi HC sends notice to Jagan's party, ECI over plea on 'illegal' use of YSR in name

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party or YSRCP on a plea alleging illegal usage of abbreviation "YSR" in its name.

A bench of Justice Jayant Nath sought a response from Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's party on a writ petition filed by the Anna YSR Congress Party.

The petitioner led by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora and advocate Vipin M Nair sought a direction for deregistration of Jagan's YSR Congress Party or YSRCP alleging misappropriation of use of the abbreviation "YSR".

It claimed that the Election Commission had mandated that YSRCP should use the full form "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)" and not use the abbreviated form "YSR" in its name.

"Though YSRCP used the full name in all official correspondence, it is illegally using abbreviated YSR Congress in all their informal communication," the counsel contended.

It sought a direction for the EC to withdraw status of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)" as a “recognised party” under Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 (“Symbols Order”) and to de-register it under its inherent powers.

The petitioner said it is a registered political party formed in the state of Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015 with Shaik Mahaboob Basha as its party president and founder. In the last General Election of 2019, it claimed it contested under its name “Anna YSR Congress Party” under the symbol of a plough.

The court issued the show cause notice after hearing all sides, including petitioners, the Election Commission and senior counsel, Rajiv Nayar for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

The court fixed the matter for hearing on September 3, 2020.