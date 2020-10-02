Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, CM Arvind Kejriwal pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Delhi Assembly on Friday on his 151st birth anniversary.

They also paid floral tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said Gandhi's belief in a simple life had been a beacon of hope for the marginalised people.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the primary leader of India's independence movement. Achievements of his life are unique in political history," the Speaker said.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and others also paid tributes on the occasion.