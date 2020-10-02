Delhi Speaker, CM Kejriwal pay tributes to M K Gandhi

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, CM Arvind Kejriwal pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 02 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 16:32 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Delhi Assembly on Friday on his 151st birth anniversary.

They also paid floral tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said Gandhi's belief in a simple life had been a beacon of hope for the marginalised people.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the primary leader of India's independence movement. Achievements of his life are unique in political history," the Speaker said.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan, minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and others also paid tributes on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Niwas Goel
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Gandhi Jayanti

What's Brewing

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 