'Democracy under attack': Oppn takes out Tiranga march

'Democracy under attack': Opposition parties take out Tricolour March from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2023, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 12:55 ist
Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13. Credit: Twitter/@shemin_joy

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, took out a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday, alleging that "democracy is under attack" from the BJP.

Holding the national flag, MPs of like-minded Opposition parties such as the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the NCP, and from the Left, besides the Congress, started the march from Parliament House and walked up to Vijay Chowk.

Also Read | So desperate: PM's dig at Opposition over 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' remark

Sonia Gandhi too held the national flag at Parliament's gate number 1 where all opposition MPs gathered before starting the march which was led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition leaders also boycotted the customary tea hosted by the Speaker after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die at the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

Opposition parties have been displaying coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and have jointly held protests ever since it started on March 13.

They have been unitedly demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and have raised the matter both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions of proceedings.

Also Read | Rahul main reason why I, many others left Cong; need to be 'spineless' to remain in that party: Azad

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made in the UK.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha following his conviction and sentencing by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Opposition parties
DMK
Samajwadi Party
AAP
NCP
RJD
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 