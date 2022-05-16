DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul Gandhi's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 16 2022, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 06:53 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a padayatra (foot march) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to connect with the masses. The yatra was part of the discussion during the 'chintan shivir' of the party. It is likely to commence later this year in the run-up for the general elections, sources said.

