DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul Gandhi's padayatra!

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a padayatra (foot march) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to connect with the masses. The yatra was part of the discussion during the 'chintan shivir' of the party. It is likely to commence later this year in the run-up for the general elections, sources said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!
Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'
Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title
PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph
Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store
84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid
Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration