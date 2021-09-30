DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid crisis

Young leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined the Congress after quitting the CPI on Tuesday while Gujarat independent MLA Jignesh Mevani promised to fight the next Gujarat Assembly elections under the party's symbol, on a day the main Opposition party stumbled into another political crisis after its Punjab state president resigned from the post.
