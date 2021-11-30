DH Toon | Farm Bills repealed in govt's 'master stroke'

It took just three minutes in Lok Sabha and nine minutes in Rajya Sabha to pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on Monday, as the government refused the demand of the Opposition to hold debates in both Houses before clearing the proposed legislation.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dravid defends timing of declaration
CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18
Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike
Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case
Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or
News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'
Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February
South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive
Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC
Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?