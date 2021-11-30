DH Toon | Farm Bills repealed in govt's 'master stroke'

DH Toon | Farm Bills repealed in govt's 'master stroke'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Nov 30 2021
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 08:06 ist

It took just three minutes in Lok Sabha and nine minutes in Rajya Sabha to pass the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on Monday, as the government refused the demand of the Opposition to hold debates in both Houses before clearing the proposed legislation.

