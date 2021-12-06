DH Toon | 'Overachiever' Rahul face of Oppn alliance?

Days after Mamata Banerjee's "no UPA" jibe, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attacked the TMC chief, saying she must clarify whether she wants to make TMC the main Opposition party by fighting those in power or by taking on fellow Opposition parties.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster?
Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed
'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign
Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination
Why people might discriminate against foreign accents
Alexa can now detect more types of sounds
Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it
Shivaram, a versatile character actor