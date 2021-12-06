DH Toon | 'Overachiever' Rahul face of Oppn alliance?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 06 2021, 04:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 04:59 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Days after Mamata Banerjee's "no UPA" jibe, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attacked the TMC chief, saying she must clarify whether she wants to make TMC the main Opposition party by fighting those in power or by taking on fellow Opposition parties.

