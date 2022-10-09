EC's Shiv Sena symbol freeze not surprising: Fadnavis

EC's Shiv Sena symbol freeze not surprising: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that whenever the ECI decides finally, it would uphold the position of CM Eknath Shinde

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 09 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 16:47 ist
Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after the Election Commission of India froze Shiv Sena’s party name and symbol ahead of the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly seat, the BJP on Sunday said that it was not surprised at all.

“We are not surprised at all…as in the last 20 to 25 years, whenever there has been a dispute of this nature, the ECI has taken similar decisions of interim orders before finally deciding on the matter,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

The senior BJP leader, however, went on to add that whenever the ECI decides finally, it would uphold the position of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

When pointed out that the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction is claiming that the BJP was behind the ECI’s decision, he said: “Anyone can say anything…I heard in some channel that the (NCP President) Sharad Pawar has suggested the new names for Shiv Sena.”

