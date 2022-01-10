Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:08 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred.

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced. 

"This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred.#Elections2022, " Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh,  Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Goa Assembly Elections
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 