'Job destroyers': Cong slams PM's Rozgar Mela 'tamasha'

Entire 'tamasha' giving identity of 'job destroyers' to BJP: Congress on Rozgar Mela

Modi had earlier said the 'Rozgar Mela' has become the new identity of the BJP and NDA governments.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 15:11 ist
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Rozgar Mela' events, saying this "entire tamasha" is giving the identity of "job destroyers" to the BJP which is now resorting to "desperate gimmicks" to manage the headlines.

The Opposition party's attack came after Modi addressed the newly-recruited government employees after distributing appointment letters to over 70,000 people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Let us be absolutely clear. The Rozgar Mela does not mean NEW jobs. What it is doing instead is making the personalisation of governance complete. People are getting government jobs presumably against already sanctioned posts and after going through a recruitment process that has existed for years."

Now the prime minister, who has "totally and completely failed" to create jobs in the last nine years, is making it appear as if some special favour is being bestowed by him and him alone on those getting the government and other public sector jobs, Ramesh said hitting out at Modi.

"I know of a few in leading educational institutions who were told that their appointment letters, which they would have got in the normal course, would be handed over as part of self-styled Vishwaguru's tamasha," he said.

"This entire Tamasha is certainly giving an identity to the BJP as he claims—the identity of job destroyers—now resorting to desperate gimmicks to manage the headlines," Ramesh said in his tweet.

In his remarks, Modi said the 'Rozgar Mela' has become the new identity of the BJP and NDA governments.

The prime minister hit out at "dynastic" political parties for promoting "nepotism and corruption" in recruitment to government jobs, and said while such parties "looted" youth with their "rate cards" for various posts, his government is working to "safeguard" their bright future.

