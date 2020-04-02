Ex-minister Jitu Patwari named MPCC Media Cell chairman

Ex-minister Jitu Patwari named MPCC Media Cell chairman

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 02 2020, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 20:56 ist
Madhya Pradesh ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Ex-minister Jitu Patwari. Credit: Twitter (@jitupatwari)

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has appointed former minister Jitu Patwari as the chairman of the party's media cell in the state.

Patwari succeeds Shobha Oza as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Media Cell.

Nath made the appointment on Wednesday.

Patwari, the MLA from Rau in Indore disrtrict, is also the working president of the state Congress.

He was a minister in the erstwhile Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Congress
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Divided city: Fences split coronavirus-scarred Wuhan

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 