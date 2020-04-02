Ex-minister Jitu Patwari named MPCC Media Cell chairman

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has appointed former minister Jitu Patwari as the chairman of the party's media cell in the state.
Patwari succeeds Shobha Oza as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Media Cell.
Nath made the appointment on Wednesday.
Patwari, the MLA from Rau in Indore disrtrict, is also the working president of the state Congress.
He was a minister in the erstwhile Nath-led Congress government in the state.
