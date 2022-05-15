Fadnavis terms Uddhav's speech as 'taunt bomb'

Fadnavis terms CM Thackeray's speech as `another taunt bomb'

The BJP leader had in the past accused Thackeray of taunting opposition leaders instead of speaking about the issues that concern people

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 15 2022, 06:52 ist
  • updated: May 15 2022, 06:53 ist

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday poohpoohed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech at a rally here as yet another "taunt bomb”, and said a befitting reply will be given.

Earlier in the evening, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, launched a scathing attack on the BJP, a former ally, accusing it of peddling "fake Hindutva" and diverting people's attention from real issues. “…this turned out to be yet another taunt bomb…it will get a reply and a befitting one,” Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi after the rally.

Also Read | BJP behaved like a jilted lover, wasted Shiv Sena's 25 years, says Uddhav during massive rally 

The BJP leader had in the past accused Thackeray of taunting opposition leaders instead of speaking about the issues that concern people. Meanwhile, Avinash Abhyankar, a leader of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, also took a jibe at the chief minister over Twitter.

The character of `Lucky Singh' in the film "Lage Raho Munnabhai" gets the message `get well soon' from everybody, and his party too will send the same message (to Uddhav Thackeray), he said.

CM Thackeray, in his speech, had taken potshots at Raj Thackeray, his estranged cousin, saying that like Sanjay Dutt's character `Munnabhai' in the film thinks that he is conversing with Mahatma Gandhi, some people think they have become (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Devendra Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Indian films: No claim to international fame

Indian films: No claim to international fame

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 