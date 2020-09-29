Farm laws, noteban, GST to disempower farmers, workers: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday likened the three farm sector reform laws to the noteban and GST initiatives of the Modi government, claiming that their sole intention was to disempower the farmers and workers.

In an interaction with farmers from across the country, Rahul recalled his agitation against the land acquisition laws in Bhatta Parsaul in Uttar Pradesh in 2011 and called for a fresh campaign against the contentious farm sector laws.

“There is no difference between the agriculture laws and demonetisation & GST. The noteban and GST struck at your feet, while farm sector laws sent a dagger through your heart,” the former Congress President told the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to join the protesting farmers in Punjab and take out a tractor rally demanding roll back of the farm sector reforms.

The Congress’s agitation with Rahul at the helm comes at a time the party eyes his comeback as President early next year.



During the 10-minute interaction, farmers from Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi told Rahul that the new laws enacted by the Modi government would lead to middlemen of corporate giants dominating the wholesale markets and deny farmers their rights.

A farmer from Maharashtra told Rahul that had Mahatma Gandhi been alive he too would have opposed the farm sector reforms.

“During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi stood with the farmers, while these people (RSS) stood with the British,” Rahul said.

Congress has planned protests and dharnas in every assembly constituency across the country on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day would be observed as ‘Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Diwas’ (Save Farmers and Labourers Day).

On October 10, state Congress units will organise farmers’ conventions across all states and also start a signature campaign against the farm sector laws and present it to President Ram Nath Kovind on November 14.