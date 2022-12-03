Fix criteria for appointment of state governors: Uddhav

Fix criteria for appointment of state governors, demands Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also reiterated his criticism of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over construction of metro rail carshed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 18:21 ist
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said some criteria must be fixed for the selection of persons for the post of state governors.

Thackeray said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been insulting revered figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

A state minister compared Eknath Shinde's "betrayal" (rebellion in June that brought down the MVA government) to the warrior king's escape from Agra and "such people continue to remain in office", he added.

"A governor is the representative of the President of India and there should be some criteria on who can be appointed to such a post. I demand such rules be framed," the former chief minister said.

Reiterating his appeal to people and citizens to join hands against those insulting the state and its icons, Thackeray said, "We will announce a programme in the coming days. We don't want to just limit ourselves to a Maharashtra bandh (shutdown)."

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Koshyari shown black flags over Shivaji remark; several held in Pune

Speaking on the border row between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Thackeray said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was mum on the statement of his counterpart Basavaraj Bommai that ministers from here were not welcome to Belgaum there.

Bommai on Friday took exception to the proposed visit of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to Belagavi next week, saying the visit was not good. "Shinde and his MLAs should have gone to Guwahati (Assam) to pray to Kamakhya Devi to get Belgaum and other Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra," Thackeray said.

Slamming the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the construction of the metro rail carshed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, he said the facility could have come up in Kanjurmarg.

"But the attitude of the state government is to protect its ego at the cost of environmental damage," he claimed. Thackeray also said his party had not split but was growing strong with each passing day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Aarey Colony
India News
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

What's Brewing

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 