Former UP minister rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra offer, asks Rahul Gandhi to join Modi's 'yatra'

Former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday rejected Rahul Gandhi’s offer to join his Bharat Jodo Yatra, and advised him to join instead Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to connect the country.

The BJP leader laughed at the idea of the Congress yatra entering the state on January 3 and said that those indulging in "Bharat todo" (breaking the country) are undertaking "Bharat jodo" yatra.

Congress has invited several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary to take part in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the nationwide yatra which began from Kanyakumari.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh opposition parties to shun Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Dinesh Sharma has been invited to the Yatra in his capacity as a professor of Lucknow University.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making real efforts to connect India through construction of roads and other developmental efforts," he told PTI as he listed other measures taken by the central government, which he said were aimed at "connecting the nation."

Two such instances he cited were the Modi government's abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of roads in the northeast.

Also Read | Salman Khurshid calls Rahul 'superhuman' and compares him to Lord Ram

Congress is filled with "negativity" and this was clearly reflected in its opposition to annulling of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its joining hands with the Indian Muslim league in Kerala, he said.

Sharma said he doesn't have any information about invitation for the UP leg of the Congress yatra, which he came to know through media reports.

Sharma had served as deputy CM in the first Yogi Adityanath government.